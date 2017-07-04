ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has summoned Senator Babar Awan for verification of his resignation.

Awan submitted his resignation as member of the Senate last month.

The Senate Secretariat has issued a notice to Senator Awan to appear before the Senate chairman in his chamber on July 6 to verify his resignation. The office of the Senate chairman had received the resignation on June 30, says the notice.

“This verification in terms of rule 18 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, and Ruling of the Chairman Senate becomes all the more imperative as the resignation has been received through mail,” says the notice issued to Awan.

The notice further adds that in terms of the said rule and ruling of the Chair dated October 5, 2015, it is essential to inquire into that “the resign is genuine, voluntary and intended to relinquish, relieve or quit the seat and vacate it”.

Awan had announced to resign from the basic membership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) during the month of Ramazan when he joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a meeting with party chief Imran Khan.