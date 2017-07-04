Rawalpindi - The Director General Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer has urged the citizens to adopt preventive measures to avoid chemical incidents.

According to the DG, emergency data of June showed that most of the emergencies took place between 8am and 8pm; therefore, all district emergency officers (DEOs) have been directed to utilise available resources strategically to manage emergencies in an effective manner. He further directed the DEOs to chalk out plans to educate citizens in their respective districts about adopting preventive measures to avoid chemical incidents.

The data showed that 67,052 victims of different emergencies were rescued by the service while conducting 63,412 rescue operations during last month all over the Punjab, with an average response time of seven minutes.

The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to include 21,829 traffic accidents, 30,678 medical emergencies, 1,418 fire incidents, 2,068 crimes, 182 drowning incidents, 111 building collapses and 7,116 miscellaneous operations.

According to the statistics, majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities including 387 fires in Lahore, 152 in Faisalabad, 82 in Rawalpindi, 93 in Multan, 91 in Gujranwala and 52 in Sialkot. Similarly, 4,117 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 1,371 in Gujranwala, 2,107 in Faisalabad, 1,328 in Multan and 759 in Rawalpindi. In Rawalpindi, Rescue 1122 rescued 1,973 victims of emergencies in June while responded to 1,868 emergency calls which include 759 traffic accidents, 839 medical emergencies, 82 fire emergencies, 72 crime calls, two drowning cases and 113 other miscellaneous emergencies.

Furthermore, out of 1,973 rescued victims 379 have been provided first aid at the site and 1,507 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

The DG directed the DEOs to continue organising mock exercises in all flood prone districts so that the emergency service could manage possible flood emergency in an effective manner.

The DEOs have also been instructed to build close liaison with district administrations regarding flood management and chalk out plans with their coordination. He said that 900 emergency medical technicians are being trained for Motorbike Ambulance Service, which would be made operational by end of 2017.