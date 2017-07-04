Rawalpindi - A court of law on Monday gave three accused in police custody on three days physical remand in a murder case. Area Magistrate Ahmed Saeed Saim granted the police three days physical remand of three accused - Kamran, Riafat and Kami alias Chiri - in killing of one Zain Bhatti. The judge also ordered the police to re-produce the accused on July 6 before the court for further proceeding.

A team of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) produced the accused before the court of area magistrate and sought their 10 days physical remand. The investigators told the judge that police wanted to recover weapon, which was used in the crime from the accused. However, Area Magistrate Ahmed Saeed Saim rejected the plea of police and granted only three days of physical remand.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Saddar Bairooni Malik Rafaqat, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said police obtained three days physical remand of the accused to grill them. He said police arrested the accused for their involvement in murder of one Zain Bhatti.

He said Kami alias Chiri invited Zain Bhatti in house of Riafat on Eid day for a lunch where Kamran shot him dead. A murder case has been registered on complaint of Abrar Bhatti, father of the deceased. He said further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a female employee of Giga Mart was allegedly kidnapped from the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Raja Bazaar by a man namely Salim along with ‘fake’ cops.

The kidnappers bundled the abducted girl identified as Uzma Raffique, 22, in a rickshaw and took her to a house located in Street Number 28, Milad Nagar, where they detained her.

On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi ordered SHO Police Station Ratta Amral Mirza Zaman Raza to recover the abducted girl. SHO raided the house and recovered the girl.

In her statement, Uzma told police a man namely Raheel Shehzad developed friendship with her on facebook and promised to contract marriage with her. She added Shehzad later borrowed Rs30,000 from her but later refused to return.

She said she went to DHQ to meet Salim, father of Raheel, and asked him to return her money from his son. However, instead to return her money, she said, Salim along with two men impersonating themselves as policemen took her forcibly to a house in Millad Nagar where she was detained her. She appealed to police to take action against the accused. SHO Mirza Zaman Raza during a chat with The Nation said that police would take action against the accused as per law.