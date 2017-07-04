Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has planned to introduce biometric machines on trial basis for voting in the upcoming by-election in the PS-114 constituency in Karachi.

According to an ECP official, the functioning of the biometric voting machines will be thoroughly monitored.

He said the commission has been working on its own storage facility and in this regard, the ECP has got buildings in 19 districts while 10 more buildings will be obtained soon.

He said that a total of 586,000 staff will be trained during a year and the commission has asked the provincial governments to ensure basic facilities for voters at the polling stations.

Meanwhile, the ECP has said the candidates contesting by-election on the provincial assembly seat (PS-114, Karachi-XXVI) shall not convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight.

“Any person who contravenes provisions of law shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to six months or with fine, which may extend to one thousand rupees or with both,” the ECP said.

Accordingly, the election campaign for the bye-election in the constituency shall come to an end from the between the midnight of July 7 and 8.

“Political parties and the candidates are requested to follow the provisions of the law and exercise self-restraint so that the polls are held in an orderly and peaceful manner on the July 9,” the ECP said.

Meanwhile, the ECP has authorised the district returning officer and the returning officer appointed for conducting bye-election in constituency NA-260 Quetta-cum-Chagai-cum-Nushki, scheduled to be held on July 15, to exercise the powers of magistrate with immediate effect and until the consolidation and announcement of official results of the by-polls.