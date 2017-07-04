Islamabad - Full attendance was observed in federal government and private offices on Monday after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Most of the employees had returned from their hometown after celebrating Eid with their relatives.

On every Eid ul Fitr, most of the employees leave for their native towns to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with their relatives and families.

The employees of far flung areas had applied for two additional leaves to stay for further few days in their hometown.

Atif khan, a government servant said that Eid is a special occasion to stay with relatives and enjoy vacation.

However, he said that most of the employees joined offices on Monday. He said that normalcy had returned to the government and private sector offices.

The government had announced Eid holidays from June 26-28.