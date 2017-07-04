Islamabad - Islamabad police is a professional force and it is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through arranging sports programmes as well as extra-curricular activities for students.

This was stated by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Police Summer Camp School here on Monday. DIG Headquarters Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, AIG (Establishment) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani, SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed, SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam, SPs, DSPs, and parents of participating children were present on the occasion. He said that Islamabad police believes in continuity of practices to promote friendly police ecology and it started summer school in 2003 to boost the public friendly image of Islamabad police. It is the 15th summer school of ICT Police which would be participated by boys and girls aged between 4 and 14 years and separate classes as well as lectures have been arranged for them.

The IGP said that students will be taught swimming, horse riding, martial arts, gymnastics, archery and obstacle crossing by trained instructors. The children would also be given pick and drop facility covering all the major parts of city.

The IGP said that students will also be sensitised about basics of observing traffic laws and personal safety tips. He said a WhatsApp group of parents will be created to keep them updated about day-to-day activities and also for proper coordination with them, the IGP maintained.

He said children are our next generation and good image of the police department in their minds is crucial for strengthening friendly bonds. The friendly attitude of Islamabad police will be reflected during training in this summer school, he added.

The IGP said that the aim of holding such camps in police vicinity is to bridge the police-public gap. He added that Islamabad police is striving to strengthen police-community relations as well as acquaint children with the working of police.

The IGP said such Summer School Camp would continue in the coming years as it has received a very positive response. He appreciated all police officials who endeavoured and worked for success of this programme. He said that Islamabad police is a role model for other law enforcement agencies and those children participating in this summer camp would remember it for their whole life.