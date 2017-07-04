Islamabad - Dozens of jobless PhD scholars on Monday staged a protest against Higher Education Commission (HEC) demanding permanent placement in universities.

The protest was held by PhD Doctors Association Pakistan (PDA) in front of press club accusing HEC of adopting unfair and discriminatory policies for young scholars.

The protest was also joined by the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA).

Holding banners and placards in their hands, the demonstrators enchanted slogans “Stop the discrimination of PhDs” and “Give us right of job” for their right of job.

The protest was part of a campaign launched by PDA for permanent placement/employment of PhD degree holders.

The participants stated that all the policies in higher education sector should be aimed at promotion of higher education.

The scholars were of the view that after achieving highest education in relevant fields from foreign and Pakistani universities, more than 400 PhD graduates are facing extreme difficulties in finding jobs in the country and this is increasing day by day.

As per HEC policy, PhD graduates who have completed their degrees on HEC’s foreign or indigenous scholarship must serve for a period of five years in Pakistan.

For the first year, HEC manages an interim placement and later candidates have to find their ways.

However, finding and doing job on interim placement has become an extremely unfortunate experience for PhD scholars.

Talking to The Nation Dr Sher Afzal, a PhD scholar in agricultural sciences said that he has not been placed in any university after degree completion.

He said HEC authorities refused to listen to our miseries during negotiations and we have no other option but to come on roads now, he said.

Dr Sameena, a PhD scholar in chemistry told The Nation that after serving one year under IPFP programme she is now jobless, while HEC and the university concerned are not following the agreement.

“They are bound to advertise the post and hold a selection process but no authority is interested in pursuing the process,” she said.

President FAPUASA federal capital chapter Dr Shehzad Ashraf while talking to The Nation said that around 30 per cent positions in the universities of federal capital and Rawalpindi are vacant.

“HEC and vice chancellors of the universities are responsible for not absorbing the fresh PhD scholars and implementing the agreement,” he added.

He said there is no will from both sides to take higher education forward.

He also added that scholars enrolled under IPFP programme now have to wait for years for the selection board of the university.

The scholars demanded regular and TTS jobs according to their qualification in public and private sector organisations.

The protestors also demanded that HEC must advise the universities to hire PhD graduates to fulfil the vacant posts of assistant professors instead of hiring BS and MS degree holders and must regularise the interim, contractual or visiting PhD faculty after completion of IPFP as per HEC-university agreement.