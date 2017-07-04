Islamabad - The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organise a month-long “Children Summer Camp in Punjabi and Brahvi Languages” from July 5.

The summer camp aims at providing an orientation to children (aged 6-12 years) about the language, poetry, crafts, music and festivals of both these communities.

It also aims at creating ownership among children regarding Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage.

It will also reaffirm our identity of being multi-cultural and pluralistic country.

The children will learn at least 15 sentences and additional vocabulary in Punjabi and Brahvi languages.

The children will also interact with master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, story tellers and cultural personalities in order to get them acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Registrations are open. Interested parents can enrol their children through email: ddmuseumlokvirsa@gmail.com, phone # 051-9249200 or cell # 0300-5204755.

Meanwhile, The Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organise screening of film “The Notebook” on July 8 here at its Media Centre.

The film was directed by Janos Szasz. It is based on a widely admired novel, written in French, by the Hungarian-born writer Agota Kristof.

The book, which has been previously adapted for the stage, and which counts among its fans the Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek, is a flinty parable of brutality and resilience, in which two nameless twins wait out the Second World War at their wicked-witch-like grandma’s house in rural Hungary.

The film is mostly faithful to the details and mood of the book, but it is also muddled and sensationalistic and superficially shocking rather than profoundly provocative. Szasz uses ear-stabbing, slasher-film music and off-kilter camera angles to heighten the terror and disorientation, but the most unnerving effect in “The Notebook” may be the twins themselves, played by actual siblings, Laszlo and Andras Gyemant.

Meanwhile, Lok Virsa has announced the schedule of events for month of July and August 2017.

According to the schedule issued by Lok Virsa, the events include a month-long summer art camp, screening of films The Notebook, Gumnam, Dara and Chakkori, Mandwa Film Club anniversary, launching of computerised Lok Virsa Library Catalogue, Folk Band Concert and Independence Day celebrations.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that the events were aimed to promote cultural heritage of the country.

She said that Lok Virsa was making efforts to inculcate knowledge about our culture and music in the younger generation, which was the future of the country.