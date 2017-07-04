PR Islamabad - The National Commission for Human Rights-Pakistan (NCHR) Chairman Justice Retired Ali Nawaz Chowhan has taken suo motu action of Bahawalpur Oil Tanker Fire incident on June 29 and seeks comprehensive report on or before July 10 from Commissioner Bahawalpur.

Similarly, he has strongly condemned terrorist attack in Parachinar and expressed deep grievance over the incident. Under section 9 of the National Commission for Human Rights Act 2012, the commission seeks a comprehensive report on the attack in Parachinar from the Additional Chief Secretary FATA and requested to launch a thorough probe and share its finding with the commission by July 10.

The NCHR also requested the Inspector General Prisons Punjab, Lahore and Inspector General of Police Punjab, Lahore to investigate the matter as per law, and furnish a comprehensive report to the NCHR on or before July 10 over the torture on Dasti, for necessary action pursuant to Section 9 and all other relevant provisions of the NCHR Act, 2012.