Rawalpindi - The passing out parade of 58th course of recruits of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was held on Monday at Punjab Training School (PTS) in Rawat.

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Operations Punjab Mohsin Hassan Butt was the chief guest while Commandant Police College Sihala Suhail Tajik, Principal PTS Rawat Muhammad Abdul Qadir Qamar, Commandant Punjab Constabulary SP Abid Shah and DSP Shohain Aqeel also witnessed the passing out parade.

During the parade, 863 recruits of ANF while 134 of FIA passed out.

Addressing the ceremony, AIG Operations said that the quality of training being imparted to officials in Punjab was far better than other provinces. He said those who have passed out will now begin their job practically.

He said the recruits should become a sign of hope and shelter for the victims in the field instead of terrorising and ridiculing them.

“Politeness is the best policy in the government sector jobs,” he said. He advised the recruits to behave with people politely in the field as the public servants are expected to be polite and generous. “One should make politeness our hallmark,” he said.

Other speakers also addressed the passing out parade ceremony. At the end, the chief guest viewed the parade. The officials of FIA and ANF presented mock exercises of martial arts and weapon display.