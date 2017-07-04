Rawalpindi - Roadblocks and diversions erected at different parts of the city for holding a mourning procession to observe the Youm-e-Inhedam Janat ul Baqi caused problems for commuters and pedestrians on Monday.

The city traffic police sealed roads at eight points to ensure security for procession that started from Imambargah Nasir ul Aza at Waris Khan.

The mourners marched on Murree Road from Waris Khan to Committee Chowk and towards Raja Bazaar passing through Iqbal Road.

The traffic police sealed Murree Road at the National Bank near Committee Chowk, main Committee Chowk, Sherpao Chowk, Alam Khan Chowk, Sain G Chicken Pulao, Chittian Hattian, Imam Bargah Chowk, and Savor Foods. At these points, the vehicular traffic was not allowed.

Further, the police placed diversions at Marrir Chowk, Liaquat Bagh at Murree Road, Hotel Akbar International at Liaquat Road, DAV College Road, main Fawara Chowk in Raja Bazaar, Neyya Mohalla Chowk, Islamic Honey Centre in Raja Bazaar and Naz Cinema Chowk at Murree Road. Traffic from these points was diverted to other roads.

The procession started after Asr Prayer and ended in Raja Bazaar at Maghrab prayer. The police placed barricades at as early as 12pm creating problems for people using Murree Road.

The traffic from Chandani Chowk flyover was diverted towards Commercial Market and towards Rawal Road.

The motorists had to use Rawal Road and then Tipu Road to reach Marrir.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on Rawal Road on both sides in the evening. Further traffic mess was also observed on roads leading to Raja Bazaar. Traffic wardens found it hard to manage smooth flow of traffic as DSP traffic city circle with wardens remained busy observing the road blockades and diversions.

The city police on the other hand had made security arrangements on the route of the procession. Security cameras were installed on high rise buildings with armed policemen performing duties on the rooftops. Walkthrough gates were installed at the start and end points of the procession. No one was allowed to join the procession other than the starting point.