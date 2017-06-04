Rawalpindi - The residents of several areas of Adiala Road and its suburbs are facing acute water shortage for the last many days.

The politically influential people of the area seem helpless in resolving the lingering issue as the residents are being blackmailed at the hands of tanker mafia which is selling water at high rates.

Similarly, people lodged complaints that the civic body has not been supplying water to residents but dispatching hefty water bills every month. The areas where residents have been facing severe water shortage include Ali Town, Chatta Market, Dhoke Baba Miran Mustafa, Dhama Syedan, Kohsar Colony, Khatana, Ziarat Baba Shahmoor, Christian Colony, Dhoke Haji Niaz Ali, Kalhoor Village, Mumtaz Market, Sadiq Town, Mubarak Lane, Caltax Road, Dhoke Juma, Mumtaz Colony, Khawaja Corporation, Chungi Number 20, Hill View Lane, Munawar Colony, Jarahi, Janjua Town, Kalyal, Rehman Markaz, Dhamial, Hayyal, and Jorian.

Talking to The Nation on Saturday, the residents threatened to lodge a protest against the Water and Sanitation Agency for not providing water in this hot and humid weather.

“We have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs. We cannot afford a water tanker. We have to pay Rs1,000 twice a week to get water from this source,” Tariq Khan, a resident of Adiala Road said. Another resident of Ali Town, Waheed Khan alleged that the tanker mafia is looting and making money by selling water at high prices.

A complainant Aziz Malik said that repeated complaints have been lodged but no action has been taken so far.

When The Nation contacted Dhama Syedan Union Council Chairman Chaudhry Imran Ilyas, he said that steps are being taken in this regard. Due to hot weather, the wells of the area have gone dry, however, efforts are being made to address the issue, he said. He admitted that the severe water shortage has made the life of the area residents pathetic.

The residents urged Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to take action in this regard.