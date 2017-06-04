Islamabad - The Ministry of Climate Change has planned number of new projects to be executed in the fiscal year 2017-18 for ensuring better environment and introducing latest technology in the country. The major project included Development of reverse linkages with MARMARA Research Centre Turkey, Strengthening Capacity for effective implementation of the Pakistan Trade Control Wild Fauna and Flora Act, official sources told APP. Establishment of Climate Change Reporting Unit, National Disaster Spatial Data Infrastructure, Implementation of Human Resource Development Plan (under consideration) was also in future plans. He said Prime Minister has approved the launching of Green Pakistan Programme aimed to increase the forest cover of the country, Green Pakistan Programme - Revival of Wildlife Resources in Pakistan (Principally approved by CDWP), Strengthening “Zoological Survey of Pakistan” for undertaking immediate inventory of endangered wildlife species and habitats across Pakistan for producing regular status reports on periodic basis.