Wah cantt - Profiteers and hoarders have become active in fleecing customers in Ramazan as the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed in Taxila and Wah Cantonment.

Authorities seem to be unable to rein in the profiteers from exploiting citizens in the holy month. A visit to markets and bazaars in various parts of the city revealed that prices of all the edible items including fruits and vegetables have been increased by the shopkeepers and vendors up to 50 to 60 per cent in Ramazan. It has been observed that the wholesalers and retailers particularly of fruits and vegetables enjoyed a free hand to fleece the consumers despite all the claims of officials. Like past, the local administration appears to have failed in controlling the prices this year as well during the holy month of Ramazan.

Lemon has become virtually extinct in the city. Retailers are selling it at Rs200 per kg. The price of spinach among vegetables has also been increased, whereas apples and bananas are being sold at Rs280 per kg and Rs160 per dozen, respectively. The price of mango has also been escalated from Rs120 to Rs160 per kg. Moreover, the price of watermelon went up from Rs15 to Rs20 per kg, best quality Chinese apple from Rs220 to Rs260 per kg, and Kala Kalu apple was available at Rs200 against Rs170 per kg in Taxila.

It was observed that in Ramazan, prices of tomatoes, potatoes, onions and other vegetables went high as tomatoes are being sold at Rs200 against Rs140 per 5kg, potatoes at Rs200 against Rs175 per 5kg and onions at Rs150 against Rs120 per 5kg. In retail market, potatoes are being sold in the range of Rs45-Rs50 per kg against Rs40-Rs45; onions at Rs35 against Rs25 per kg and tomatoes at Rs50 against Rs30-Rs35 per kg. The price of ginger went up from Rs500 to Rs550 per 5kg which in retail market is being sold at Rs130 against Rs120 per kg. Local garlic’s price went up from Rs450 to Rs550 per 5kg, while China garlic from Rs750 to Rs800 per 5kg and best quality local garlic from Rs700 to Rs800 per 5kg. In retail market, local garlic is being sold at Rs130 against Rs120 per kg, China garlic at Rs200 against Rs175 per kg and local garlic at Rs200 per kg.

The prices of dates, gram flour and others have also witnessed an increase as normal quality dates are available at Rs250 per kg against Rs150-180 per kg, while gram flour at Rs160 against Rs145-150 per kg. Moreover, shopkeepers have been storing extra quantity of fruits and vegetables to meet the demand during the holy month as the prices of almost all the products have increased in the retail markets. The price hike has greatly irked the masses who have been criticising the authorities for failing to put an end to profiteers’ monopoly.

The district administration including the brigade of special price magistrates and heads of price control committees seems in slumber as no action is being taken against the profiteers and hoarders who have launched a looting spree. The citizens appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pay a surprise visit to local markets.