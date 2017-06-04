Rawalpindi - A transporter was gunned down within the jurisdiction of Kahuta police.

According to media reports, the victim, Fazal Dad, a transporter by profession was coming back after collecting income of his vehicle when some unidentified armed men opened fire at him.

As a result he died on the spot.

Police reached the scene and shifted the deceased to a nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.