Rawalpindi - A transporter was gunned down within the jurisdiction of Kahuta police.
According to media reports, the victim, Fazal Dad, a transporter by profession was coming back after collecting income of his vehicle when some unidentified armed men opened fire at him.
As a result he died on the spot.
Police reached the scene and shifted the deceased to a nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Police have registered a case and started an investigation.