Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Friday turned down a petition of BNP group against cancelation of lease of its plot by Capital Development Authority.

In this regard, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah announced a detailed judgment which was reserved earlier after hearing the arguments of both the sides.

The IHC bench dismissed the petition of the BNP Private Limited challenging its lease cancellation by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in July 2016 and endorsed the lease cancellation decision of the CDA board.

BNP a previous allottee of 13.45 acre land at Constitution Avenue had been constructing a five star hotel ‘Grand Hyatt’ and serviced apartments after its lease was terminated by the CDA.

The bench also rejected several other petitions of purchasers who purchased serviced apartments from BNP.

It stated in the judgment that the construction of the residential apartments on the said plot and the purported sale thereof is illegal, void and in flagrant abuse and violation of the Ordinance of 1960 read with the Zoning Regulations, Building Regulations and the Building Control Regulations. IHC verdict has not only exposed inefficiency of the CDA, but it has also held that a person investing in an illegal scheme cannot claim remedy from the court.

Discussing the inefficiency of the civic body, Justice Athar observed in the judgment, “Authority placed on record copies of the internal official noting related to the plot. It is a reflection of how the officials have been bending over backwards by extending undue benefits to the petitioner/company in complete disregard of the mandatory regulations, thus causing loss to the exchequer on the one hand and on the other enabling the petitioner/company to defraud and deceive members of the general public.”

It adds, “This case has brought to surface the most conspicuous example of undermining the rule of law by one of the most important regulatory authorities established under the Ordinance of 1960.

The federal government also cannot ignore its statutory duty mandated under Section 5 of the Ordinance of 1960. The documents placed on record by both the parties have brought to surface the urgent need to enforce the law in letter and spirit. It is a challenge for the Federal Government, the Authority, the concerned Standing Committees of the Parliament and all other organs of the State to work in unison to enforce the provisions of the Ordinance of 1960 and make the Islamabad Capital Territory a bastion of rule of law.”

The bench wrote in response to the petitions of the purchasers, “This court definitely sympathises with the victims who have been made to suffer either because of complicity or regulatory capture of the authority as a regulator. Rights cannot be claimed on the basis of an illegality. No right had accrued in favour of the purchasers since the title of the petitioner/company was contingent upon obtaining a completion certificate under the provisions of the Ordinance of 1960 read with the Building Regulations and the Building Control Regulations.

The verdict further says, “Expectations may give rise to a right if it can be shown that they are legitimate.

An illegal and void foundation cannot create a right and any superstructure built thereon would equally remain illegal and void.”

However, the bench noted, “Purchasers would not have fallen in the trap of the petitioner/company if the federal government and the authority had not been negligent or complicit. It is, therefore, a duty of the federal government to ensure that the victims i.e. the purchasers do not suffer due to its own wrongful actions and omissions, particularly when the regulatory failure of the authority stands admitted. The federal government is also expected to take immediate and appropriate measures to ensure that the members of the general public do not suffer in future at the hands of developers.”

During the hearing of this case, the counsels for CDA Iftikhar Gillani and Kashif Ali Malik Advocates had argued that the petitioner wants to validate all illegalities committed by him through the court.

This case is listed among the 179 mega corruption cases of this country. An inquiry is pending in this matter since 2012 with National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Shareholders of this project are fighting legal battles against each other. Petitioner is also in litigation with Bank of Punjab from where it obtained 7 billion rupees loan. An inquiry concerning this project is also pending with federal investigation agency (FIA). Sales Company through which serviced apartments were sold, there is also a litigation going on between petitioner and the said company. There is further litigation between securities & exchange commission of Pakistan and the petitioner.

During the hearing, the counsels for CDA had informed the court that the petitioner neither deposited 4.1 billion rupees bank guarantee nor performance guarantee to the CDA and it has also not paid annual ground rent to the CDA.

They added that on account of principal amount the petitioner is yet to pay 3.6 billion rupees despite the fact it has earned around 6 billion rupees from the sale of apartments.

The counsels contended that the petitioner company had no experience of hotel industry and it also did not take part in auction of the plot.

CDA in its report about lease cancellation of BNP stated that the construction of main component hotel tower has not yet commenced, approval of plan expired in 2013, revised plans were not submitted as per approved format of authority, serviced apartments were sold out to general public.

Besides, BNP group instead of 120 approved serviced apartments constructed 240 apartments and sold them. The company also did not submit numerous certificates from architect and engineer regarding sound, stability and completion plan also not submitted.