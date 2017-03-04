Rawalpindi-The family of the two brothers, allegedly killed by police in a fake encounter on February 22 in Quaid-e-Azam Colony on Dhamial Road, appeared before an inquiry committee and recorded their statements, sources informed The Nation on Friday.

The family members included mother, four brothers and two widows of the deceased along with their seven children, sources added.

On taking notice of the alleged fake encounter by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Khan, the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif constituted an inquiry committee. The committee will be headed by DIG Abu Bakar, they said.

According to details, the family members of the two deceased, Wasim and Irfan, along with area people appeared before inquiry committee at Police Line Number 1 and recorded their statements.

They said the family members and the other area people told the inquiry committee that no police encounter took place in the area rather a police team stormed into house of Manan, the accused wanted by police, and started misbehaving with the women.

Police arrested the two brothers when they showed resistance to stop the police party from mistreating the females, and later shot and injured them while portraying the incident as encounter, they added.

The two widows of the deceased also told the inquiry committee that police held their husbands alive and later opened firing at them. The two brothers died in hospital, sources quoted the women as saying.

In the encounter, SHO PS RA Bazaar Malik Sajid and Constable Shah Zeb got wounded. The family; however, contended that police took away Irfan and Waseem from the house alive and later shot them dead.