Islamabad-Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Friday said that HEC was making all-out efforts to improve the standard of higher education in all educational institutions, bringing it at par with international level.

Talking to PTV news in an interview chairman informed, HEC converted all the varsities into ‘Smart Universities’ by providing unlimited internet facility to them. “We are committed to enhance the overall capacity of the Higher Education Institutions by equipping them with financial and human resources”, he mentioned.

Chairman said, “Our youth has great potential and they always achieved great successes in various fields. They need proper training to become good human beings as well,” he remarked.

Dr Mukhtar said the present federal government was committed to paying attention to Information Technology and launched laptops distribution programmes among hundreds of thousands students of various levels.

He said the HEC was constantly struggling to provide the country with highly qualified faculty members to impart standard knowledge to the upcoming students. The HEC had taken a number of initiatives to promote higher education, encourage research activities, increase access rate and improve quality of education, he revealed.

Dr Mukhtar said students needed to move towards market-oriented subjects. “We need to focus on market demand,” he underlined.

He also mentioned HEC earlier introduces video Online programmes in various universities to facilitate the students specially living in far flung areas. He said in order to impart quality education at par with international standards, HEC continuously updating its curriculum as per future requirements. In a question regarding Laptop schemes he further said, with the distribution of laptops, youth of the country was being harmonised with latest demands of present age, adding, it is also helping them become aware of new inventions and changing situation throughout the world, he highlighted.

Effective and immediate steps would also be taken to promote information technology (IT) in country as it is the need of the hour.