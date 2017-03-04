wah cantt-A seminar on public-private partnership of public and private sector in health delivery was organised by Pakistan Academy of family physicians (PAFP) on Thursday. The seminar was aimed at to underline the need of better public-private partnership to provide quality health facilities to masses in peaceful workable environment.

The seminar held at local hotel was addressed both from public sector representatives, elected representatives, politicians, office bearers bodies from health practitioners including Member Punjab Assembly from Taxila, Malik Umer Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth, Deputy District Health Officer, Dr Shaista Faisal, Deputy Drugs controller Malik Arshad Awan, THQ Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Mohammad Shahid, Dr Shahid Nawaz Malik, Patron in Chief and Dr Syed Asad Ali President Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians Taxila, Wah Chapter besides a number of health practitioners attended the seminar. The speakers in their address emphasized that public-private partnerships remain a need of the hour for providing adequate health facilities to every citizen, particularly those living in far-flung areas.

Speakers said that as the private sector is bearing 80 per cent burden of patients therefore a peaceful workable environment should be provided to them instead exploitation from the state machinery through wrong manipulation of different laws especially from drugs controllers and health care commission.

Addressing on this occasion, Dr Syed Asad Ali President Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians Taxila, Wah Chapter has said quacks and registered health practitioners should not be dealt with same way. He underlined the need of close liaison between health authorities and doctors community to bridge the gap between two sectors.

Dr Shahid Nawaz Malik, Patron in Chief PAFP local chapter in his address urged the need that through different acts and laws, the doctors’ community, who is providing quality health care facilities to huge population of rural areas where even government-run dispensaries are not available, should not be exploited.

He added that doctors’ community is not against the anti-spurious drug campaign but the government should not introduce harsh punishment for the crime not committed by the health practitioners.

He was of the view that in government-health practitioners’ row, an ordinary patient would suffer and he urged the need to avoid such situation.

Assistant Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth has lauded the role of PAFP local chapter for playing its role in bridging the gap between the provincial authorities and doctors’ community.

He said that during last few years, the health practitioners of private sector in Taxila and Wah worked jointly for the eradication of dengue menace from the area. He said that being the tehsil head of CM task force for drugs control, he would not compromise on the quality and standard of drugs being supplied and available at the clinics and hospitals and quacks would be dealt with iron hand.

He said the PAFP can play the role of platform for the better public-private partnership to provide quality health facilities to masses in the area.

Deputy District Health Officer, Dr Shaista Faisal in her address said medical community either from the private sector or government sector has common goal to serve the ailing humanity and with the better liaison between both sectors, the quality of the services would be improved.

Deputy Drugs Controller Malik Arshad Awan speaking on this occasion has vowed to implement Punjab Healthcare Act in twin cities of Taxila and Wah in true spirit. He said that no doctor or hospital would be allowed to run his or their own pharmacy sans qualified pharmacist.

He said that it is due to zero-tolerance policy as well as vigorous drive of the drugs authorities that quacks clinics are eliminated from the area. He said that the PAFP should join hands with health authorities for identification and elimination of quackery and spurious drugs from the area.

He said that government cannot alone get rid the society from quackery until society plays its due role and in this connection through active public-private partnership, the goal could be achieved in a better way.