Islamabad-Usman Wazir, a student of MIUC HND business wins gold medal in HEC All Pakistan Boxing Championship 2016-2017.

The CEO Walid Mushtaq and Executive Director Sara Walid congratulated Usman Wazir on another accomplishment.

CEO RIS and Rector MIUC Walid Mushatq has always been on forefront to create opportunities for students that can help them build a secure future. Under his dynamic leadership RIS-MIUC has been organising several forums and events to promote and foster the sportsman spirit in students.