Rawalpindi-The Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMWP), Shaukat Hayat has stressed upon the officers of motorway police to behave with the commuters with respect and courtesy. He said that rule of law be ensured in all respects and no discrimination is to be made because of any rank or respect.

He said that every road user must be given equal respect while dealings on motorways and on highways. IG issued these directions while speaking to the police officers during a ceremony here on Friday. Shaukat Hayat said that the success of motorway police is based upon team work and collective wisdom and the doctrine is being followed in the successful institution of the world.

He warned all the officers that no complaint of misbehaver or high-handedness would be tolerated in any condition. He stressed upon the officers to take great care of the road users in distress, as the provision of help, their counselling and guidance to the road users is the hallmark of motorway police and we must sustain this credibility.

IG NHMWP stressed upon the officers that lane discipline must be enforced in all conditions on highways and on motorways.

IG Shaukat Hayat and DIG Ghulam Rasul Zahid also pinned the batches of promotion to the newly promoted DIG Abbas Ahsan and Nasir Mehmood Satti.