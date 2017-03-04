Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) celebrated World Civil Defence Day here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mahmood Gondal was chief guest on the occasion while Administrator Rawal Town Nazia Pervin Sudhan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Maleeha Jamal, Civil Defence Officer Sanjeeda Khanam, Chief warden Civil Defence Malik Paker, President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal, Vice President Asim Malik, group leader Sohail Altaf, members of the chamber and a large number of civil defence volunteers were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, DC Talat Mehmood Gondal said that role of volunteers and civil defence department was very important in the country’s present law and order situation because volunteers of civil defence protected the lives and properties of people during natural disasters, flood, emergency and war.

He appreciated the efforts of RCCI for holding this ceremony to mark the day. President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal in his address appreciated the role of Civil defence and assured his full support and cooperation in this regard.

RCCI is ready to provide assistance to civil defence in organising training workshops and seminars.

He also lauded the services of volunteers. A memorandum of understanding was also signed between RCCI and Civil defence department.

Under the agreement, training workshops, fire safety, emergency exit drills will be conducted for traders and Industrialists with the assistance of RCCI.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the day.