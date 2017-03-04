Islamabad - Pakistan marked the official inauguration of TAPI Gas Pipeline Project’s FEED (Front End Engineering Design) elaboration activities in the country on Friday.

The event was officially launched by the Federal Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad. The inauguration of TAPI FEED or Route Survey activities in Pakistan is a consequent major milestone in the project’s history.

The TAPI Gas Pipeline aims to export 33bcm of natural gas annually from the Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan. The pipeline shall traverse a distance of more than 1,800 kilometres and pass through Afghanistan- Pakistan and culminate in Fazilka, India.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbasi highlighted the achievements that the TAPI pipeline project has made and termed the TAPI Project a “historic in Pakistan’s energy history.” He highlighted the efforts being made by the Government to eradicate the energy crisis in the country and hoped that the project would continue to move ahead. Abbasi also expressed his gratitude to His Excellency President of Turkmenistan for the constant support and furtherance of the gas pipeline project of regional significance.

Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Chairman of the Board and CEO of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, has provided a detailed overview on the TAPI Gas pipeline Project, its development, on-going activities and status. He stressed “that the TAPI project will contribute into the maintaining and consolidating the political and social stability in the entire region. The Economic Advisor to the Afghan President, Mr. Amjal Ahmady, whilst giving a comprehensive presentation on Afghanistan’s natural gas sector and his country’s views on the TAPI Gas Pipeline, also assured Afghanistan’s firm commitment to continue supporting the project and its successful completion. Mobin Saulat, Managing Director of Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS), has emphasized that the TAPI Project will “usher in a new era of stability and peaceful cooperation of the region” He appreciated the initiatives undertaken by Turkmenistan towards revitalizing the project. Stefan Beck of ILF, the German Project Management Consultants for the project gave a wide ranging presentation on ILF and the planned activities it will commence in Afghanistan and Pakistan within few weeks.





PR