Islamabad - After removal of several officials from Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD), the minister said on Friday that the move will help in implementing Prime Minister Education Reforms Program (PERP).

The Minister CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in a meeting with media persons endorsed the step of Prime Minister regarding reshuffle of officials in the ministry, and said, “It was done with the nod of minister’s office.”

The minister stated that PM is very much concerned about education reforms program and a new team will help in implementation of the program.

“Rs 1.2 billion have been allocated for 130 buses and additional 30 mini buses for the facilitation of students,” the minister said.

He said ministry made efforts on emergency basis to mobilise the bus service. Replying to The Nation, the minister said that reshuffling of ministry will have positive impact on PERP. “The implementation process will speed-up,” said the minister.

The minister also said that after this move, appointment of permanent Director General (DG) of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will be made very soon.

“The appointment will be made following rules and regulations,” said the minister.

Commenting on the issue of regularisation and non-payment of salaries to the daily wages staff working in model education setup, the minister said that efforts are underway to resolve their issue. He said, “After solving the issue of daily wages teachers’, ministry will work on creating around 2000 jobs to fill the shortage of teachers.”

On the issues of Private Education setup, the minister remarked that registration rules of private schools are being relaxed to facilitate the departments.

Under PERP, 400 educational institutes under FDE will be upgraded in which their infrastructure will be improved.

However, implementation on the program has not been initiated yet for which Rs 3 billion have been allocated. Some sections have questioned the implementation on the program in the presence of challenges of shortage of teachers and other facilities.

An official on condition of anonymity also said that implementation on the program will not start soon, as new team will also take time to chalk the plan of implementation.

PM office through establishment division removed Joint Secretary (JS) Health Ahmed Bux, JS Education who was also acting DG FDE Ayesha Farooq, Deputy Secretary Raja Zahid Mahmood and 10 section officers from CADD.

The minister also informed media that the city will get four new hospitals and three of them will be established under PM Health Program.

Three hospitals will be comprised of 500 beds while one in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will have 300 beds, said the minister.

The land has been allocated in the areas of Kahuta road, Park road and I-12 and soon construction work will also start.

Total of 160-canal land has been allocated for three hospitals under PM Health Program.

“Hospital in ICT was initiated with the cooperation of interior minister and construction work of its boundary wall has also started,” he said. He said all these four hospitals will have state-of-the-art facilities.