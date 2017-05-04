Islamabad-The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested three gangsters involved in ransacking houses at gunpoint and torturing women, said the police. Police also recovered weapons from their possession. According to the details, on receiving complaints about house robberies, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani assigned the task to SP (Investigations) to arrest the culprits. He constituted a special team under supervision of DSP CIA, which succeeded to arrest three gangsters including ring leader Nisar Khan involved in looting houses and torturing women.

The other two gangsters have been identified as Nadir Khan and Yasir Khan who are being investigated further. The police team also recovered two 30-bore pistols and 11 rounds from the accused. During the preliminary investigation, the nabbed persons confessed to strike at the house of Muhammad Mubeen at Ghori Town (Phase-III) on April 18, 2017 and took snaps of women after thrashing them. They also threatened to upload their photos on social media. Further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, in its drive against drugs on campuses, Islamabad police have arrested a drug dealer involved in the sale of contraband in educational institutions. On a tip off regarding the presence of drug pusher in an H-10 parking area, the SSP constituted a special team which nabbed Farhan alias Lahori, resident of I-10 sector, Islamabad and recovered 1250 gram hashish from him. During preliminary investigation, he confessed to sell narcotics to students and further investigation is underway from them.