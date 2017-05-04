Islamabad-The procedure for provision of textbooks to students studying in the public sector schools of the federal capital would be completed by the next week. Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Hasnat Qureshi told APP that the FDE has completed 98.5 per cent process of books provision to students so far.

The rest of 1.50 per cent books supply, he said, would be handed over to the students by May 8.

Earlier, he said the books supplying process had been completed in eight months while, in the current year it would take five months to complete the process, which is good sign for the directorate.

The FDE, he said, has directly given an order to publishers including nine private and Punjab, Sindh textbook boards and National Book Foundation.

Meanwhile, Director Schools FDE and Incharge Books Provision Cell, Abdul Waheed said Punjab, Sindh Text Book Boards and private publishers would publish 34 per cent of books while rest of the 64 per cent books would be published by the National Book Foundation.