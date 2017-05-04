Islamabad-Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) has announced to construct a regional blood centre with the collaboration of German government in the federal capital on Wednesday.

The ground breaking ceremony of ‘Islamabad Regional Blood Centre’ was held in a local hotel where Minister CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Head of Division Afghanistan/Pakistan, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development (BMZ), Germany Dr Henning Plate, and Country Director KfW, Wolfgang Moellers participated.

The centre would be constructed and equipped with the support of German government through KFW-German Development Bank, amounting to Rs 175 million. The Islamabad centre is among the 15 regional blood centres (RBCs) being developed and upgraded in the Phase-II of the project. In addition, blood banks of up to 30 hospital will also be renovated/equipped through the German government grant worth Rs 1.1 billion(10 million Euros). Earlier, in the Phase-I, a nationwide network of 10 RBCs and up-gradation of 59 existing hospital based blood banks was developed with Rs 1.8 billion (15 million Euros).

Speaking on the occasion the Minister CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to the German government for the gift of a blood centre to the people of the Islamabad.

“The present government is fully committed to improve the blood safety standards in the country and the development of a model regional blood centre in Islamabad will go a long way in achieving this goal,” he said.

He also appealed to the local population especially the youth to donate blood on a regular basis to sustain the new Islamabad centre. To consolidate the gains of the project, the minister requested the German government to support another round of funding and develop 10 more RBCs in the country. The German delegation leader, Dr Henning Plate congratulated the minister and secretary for their keen interest in the implementation of the project in their region and appreciated the government’s commitment to improve access to safe blood. He expressed the hope that the German government funded blood centres will herald a new era of blood safety for the people of Pakistan.

He termed the Safe Blood Transfusion Project a ‘success story’ and appreciated the untiring efforts of the federal and provincial teams in making the project a success. KfW Country Director Wolfgang Moellers also spoke on the occasion and expressed his delight at the Phase II infrastructure function after the successful commissioning of the Phase-I regional blood centres in the provinces of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab.

In his remarks, Dr Jamal Yousaf, Additional Secretary CADD thanked the German government for supporting the blood project in Islamabad and assured timely and smooth functioning of the centre upon completion.

He also updated the participants about the efforts to promote voluntary blood donations for the new centre.

“Islamabad RBC will provide safe blood and blood products to about 2 million people of Islamabad and surrounding areas,” he said. Prof Zaheer, Project Director, SBT Project informed that the facility will serve as a model blood centre of the country.

It will be a procurement and distribution centre ensuring quality systems to regulate all activities including mobilization and retention of voluntary blood donors, maintenance of donor database, collection of blood donations and processing, screening, testing, component preparation and storage of the prepared components.

A customized MIS has been especially procured for the smooth functioning of the new system.

He added that the blood components prepared in this centre will be provided to its linked public sector hospital blood banks which will be upgraded.

On completion of this modern Centre, the existing hospital blood banks will be functionally re-modeled and converted into patient oriented hospital transfusion services to perform the function of storage, distribution, compatibility testing and haemovigilance. The private and NGO sector hospitals will also be provided blood components by the new centre.