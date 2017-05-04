Rawalpindi-A court of law issued notices to four private witnesses ordering them to appear on May 13 to record their statements in a 13-year-old girl rape case, sources informed The Nation on Wednesday.

Additional and Sessions Judge Taxila, Tariq Khurshid Khawaja summoned a doctor, Sajid Khan and his wife Misbah, the parents of victim girl, and the 13-year-old girl HS, who was allegedly raped by a local leader of PML-N Muhammad Ashfaq.

So far, the court has testified a female doctor who had carried out abortion of the girl on node of the influential person in a private clinic at Basti, Wah Cannt. The statement of Investigation Officer (IO) of the case is yet to be recorded, sources said.

In the trial, Basharat Ullah Khan, Advocate of Supreme Court, is appearing on behalf of the accused while Mir Nasir Bilal is contesting on behalf of victim girl.

In November 2015, Police Station (PS) Wah Saddar lodged a rape case against Muhammad Ashfaq, a local N-league leader, and two of his accomplices and held them for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Bahtar Taxila and later bringing her to a private clinic for abortion.

High Court Rawalpindi Bench granted bail to the accused after the police presented reports of forensic experts which suggested that the experts could not cross match the DNA, as the doctors conducted girl’s abortion and were unable to find any evidence.

Sajid Khan, in an interview with The Nation, said that the powerful leader of ruling party has allegedly threatened him and his family members for approaching courts and the police. He said the local police were not providing him protection. He said that the accused in alleged nexus of local police tried to implicate him in a dacoity case committed by unknown dacoits at Jhari Kassi.

He said Ashfaq given his name to police as prime suspect but the investigators cleared him during investigation.

Sajid Khan appealed the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the case and provide him justice. SP Potohar Division Muhammad Ateeq Tahir was not available for his comments.