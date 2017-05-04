Islamabad-The Minister of State for Federal Education & Professional Training, Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that government is undertaking curriculum review to match international standards and to enhance quality research.

The minister was speaking at the 17th convocation of Bahria University where 719 degrees were conferred to graduates and undergraduates of the university.

The minister said that education sector has seen unprecedented increase in the amount of public spending and infrastructure facilities have improved. “Our student enrolment rates have also increased phenomenally”, he said.

The minister said that before 2013, international media and rating agencies had declared Pakistan one of the most dangerous and business unfriendly countries. The minister further said that the tax-to-GDP ratio of the country has also risen considerably, providing the fiscal space for further development and spending on education and health.

“Terrorism incidents were on the rise, industries were shifting their premises abroad, extended hours of load shedding had become routine, and now, after 4 years, we see record number of new businesses being registered in the country,” he said.

He reiterated that measurable progress has been made in every segment of 4Es: Education, Energy, Economy and (eradication of) Extremism. “10,000 MW of electricity will be added in the system in just 5 years record time compared to around 16000MW in the past 66 years; that too through cost effective energy mix to provide cheaper electricity”, he said.

The minister congratulated the students on their achievements and advised them to achieve excellence in their professions.

“You must equip yourself with the knowledge and skills necessary to be leaders of the world, transforming it into a better place”, he said.

The minister also praised the administration and faculty of Bahria University by saying that the university has been producing valuable human resource for the country for long.

He advised the faculty to inculcate hope and positivity in the students and shun every negative attempt of sowing the seeds of despair in them.

“Channel their energies in the right direction for better service of the society; all of us have challenges and difficulties in life but only those who are optimistic keep on rising and excel in their career”, the minister said. In total, 719 degrees were awarded to the undergraduate and graduate students of management sciences, humanities & social sciences, computer sciences, computer engineering, law, earth & environmental sciences, electrical engineering and software engineering departments.

The minister awarded 21 gold and 16 silver medals to various students who achieved top positions in their respective programs.