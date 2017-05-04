Rawalpindi-The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Khattak paid a visit to City Police Officer (CPO) Office and other police stations here on Wednesday.

He was flanked by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja. CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi briefed the IG Punjab about the operational work of police and reforms in police department.

IG took notice about fault in Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) and ordered CPO to streamline the faults in the system and submit a report with IG Office Lahore. IG also visited CPO Complex and Safe City Project and issued necessary instructions on the occasion. Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Khattak expressed his deep concerns over dilapidated condition of the building of Police Station Civil Line and ordered the management to improve the condition of building, its mess and the washrooms.

He also checked record in the FIR room and ordered the SHO to maintain record of the accused properly or else strict action would be taken against him.

Similarly, IG visited PS Cannt where he showed his dissatisfaction over bad condition of office of SHO and asked the CPO to take notice of the situation as the model police station should have all the facilities.

IG directed CPO to ask the officials of HRMIS and OSI Branch to work together for betterment and compiling the record in an accurate manner.

He also directed police to display phone numbers of high-ups outside front desks so that the complainants should lodge their complaints against the officials of front desks in case of any inconvenience.

Talking to media men, IG Punjab Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Khattak said Front Desks have been set up in police stations for facilitating the complainants.

He said that he would make all out efforts for overwhelming the shortage of sanitary workers in police department. He said all the SHOs are being given monthly funds by the department and audit should be done in this regard.

RPO, speaking on the occasion, said the under-construction building of PS Saddar Bairooni would be completed in two months.