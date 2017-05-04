Rawalpindi-A large number of lady health workers and lady health supervisors staged a protest demonstration outside the office of Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal against non-payment of their pending arrears and non-implementation of service structure as they were regularised back in 2012.

They were carrying banners and placards and chanting slogans against Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, DC Talat Mehmood Gondal, Secretary Health and Punjab government.

According to details, more than 200 lady health workers and lady health supervisors gathered in Jinnah Park from where they took out a rally towards office of the DC at about 3pm where they demonstrated. They chanted slogans against officials of provincial health department and Punjab government for not addressing their demands and forcing them to come out on roads.

“We were regularised in 2012. A LHW was given basic pay scale (BPS) of 5 and a LHS BPS-7. All workers were promised to be paid Rs 5,000 every month. Since then, the promised amount had not been paid to the workers,” said Rukhsana, President of National Health Workers Employees Association while talking to the media outside the DC office.

Since the lady workers were regularised in 2012, Punjab government had issued no service structure and service books for them, she said.

She said that they were also protesting against news that the provincial government had decided to end National Program for Family Planning and Primary Healthcare (NPFMPH). She said that if the government did not clear its position about possibility of ending the program, the lady workers would carry out a massive protest rally on the Mall Road in Lahore on May 11.

Asia Zulfiqar, a LHS, said that they were also demanding from the government to revise their pay scales in accordance with their qualifications. She added that the government also needed to include 50 per cent ad hoc relief amount in their regular monthly salary.

The protesting lady workers also urged on the government to end the program of obtaining their service for 24 hours and seven days. They said that they were forced to work for different programs of immunizations such as dengue and polio.

DC Talat Mehmood Gondal, however, came out of his office after some time and listened to their demands. He obtained a copy of written demands from the protestors. DC Talat, while talking to media men, said that the issues of LHWs were related to provincial health department and their concerns would be conveyed to the government.