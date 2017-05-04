Rawalpindi-Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organised a seminar on ‘Career Counselling’ here on Wednesday.

The seminar was aimed to enhance the skills of the students in order to impart them market oriented skills and to cope with new challenges and demands. The seminar was organised by the Career Service Centre (CSC) of PMAS-AAUR, which was attended by students, employees and internees of Prime Minister National Internship Program.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest while Corporate Trainer and Career Counselor Syed Hassan Abbas delivered key note address. Deans, Directors and faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad urged the students to focus on hard work, innovation, collaboration and smart work. He said that students must focus on excellence instead of titles or status in the practical field. He emphasized that a student must know his capabilities, strengths and weaknesses.

He said that this seminar will provide comprehensive guidance to the students for planning their career and prospects of earning independently from competitive market after completing academics courses. He hoped that this seminar will also assist students in overcoming common challenges which hold them back from realizing their true potentials and current market trends & requirements.

He appreciated the efforts of organisers for successful arrangement of this seminar. He desired to arrange more seminars/training programs for students which will help them to understand the future challenges in job market and to become entrepreneur with innovative ideas.

Syed Hassan Abbas, in his speech, presented a brief introduction of career planning, its needs and impacts of improper career planning on an individuals’ life and on society.

He guided the students on how to select a suitable field of career. He thoroughly described all the steps necessary to plan a career effectively, with visual support.

Meanwhile, one day seminar on ‘International Humanitarian Law’ was also organised by International Committee of the Red Cross with collaboration of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

VC FJWU Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir was chief guest. Dilawar Khan (Founder Code Pakistan), Younas Khan (Program Officer) and Usman Khan (legal Advisor) were the guest speakers in the seminar. A large number of staff, faculty members and students attended the seminar.

Younas Khan gave the brief introduction about ICRC. While focusing on the limitations of ICRC, Usman Khan (Legal Advisor ICRC) said that the means and methods of welfare are unlimited. “We work as a referee, we are allowed to stop people,” he added. Concluding the seminar, Dilawar Khan (Founder Code Pakistan) said that ICRC is mandated to be active in conflict situations and has a right of initiative to be present in situations of armed violence.