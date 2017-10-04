ISLAMABAD - Under the Prime Minister’s Education Reform Programme (PMERP), Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) carried out training of 844 heads and deputy heads of educational institutions in August and September this year. The Project Management Unit (PMU) of the PMERP developed a School Management Manual (SMM) to improve the management and administration of the educational institution by following a certain set of policies and procedures, a press release said on Tuesday.

The manual is aimed at the capacity building of school management all across Federal Directorate of Education and imparts best practices followed in managing schools all across the world. The school management also learned to design interventional strategies and the techniques to gauge feedback from students and teachers.