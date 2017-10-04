ANF seizes 2.6 ton drugs in operations

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out operations against drug mafia in different parts of country and seized 2.6 tons of narcotics besides arresting eight drug offenders, ANF HQs spokesperson said on Tuesday. He said the force also seized three vehicles that were being used for smuggling narcotics. The value of the seized narcotics was said to be

2.9 billion in the international market.

According to him, ANF have conducted 11 counternarcotics operations against the drug mafia across the country and recovered 2632kg narcotics. He said that eight drug offenders have also been apprehended by the ANF and impounded three vehicles from their possession. He said the seized drugs comprised 2623kg hashish, 6.4kg heroin and 3.2kg amphetamine. Separate cases have been registered against the drug offenders while further investigation was on, he said.–Staff Reporter

Man assaults child

RAWALPINDI – A man allegedly assaulted an eight-year-old boy on a rooftop at Street Number 2 in Dhoke Hassu, within the limits of Police Station (PS) Ratta Amral, sources said.

Police registered a case under sections 377/367-A of Pakistan Penal Court against the accused on the complaint of the father of the victim boy. The accused fled the scene while police are trying to arrest him, sources added. According to sources, a boy was flying kite on a rooftop when his neighbour Faizan lured him for kites and twine. They said the young man reportedly sexually assaulted the child when he went on his rooftop for getting kites.–Staff Report

The child’s father approached police for legal action against the accused. Police registered a case and started the investigation, sources said. DSP City Circle Farhan Aslam, when contacted, confirmed that the young man assaulted the child while luring him for kites. He said police have registered a case against Faizan and carrying out raids to arrest him.