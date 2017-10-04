Islamabad - A relative of local Member National Assembly (MNA) and his supporters thrashed the employees of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday after they failed to get their work done from the land directorate of the authority.

According to the sources in the CDA, the officials are reportedly under tremendous pressure of the persons linked to the Minister of State for CADD, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary who is a member of National Assembly from Islamabad.

“They (minister’s persons) want their things done at the CDA whether it is legal or illegal,” said an official of the CDA seeking anonymity.

Chaudhary Arshad, an uncle of the State Minister allegedly physically assaulted the officials of the Land Directorate after they were not ‘entertained’ properly on the issue of allotment of plots to the affectees.

The official said that Arshad reached the office of director land in his absence and asked his peon to open the office. The peon declined to open the office in absence of his boss which infuriated the relative of the state minister and he allegedly thrashed the CDA official. The peon got injured in the attack who was immediately shifted to the CDA hospital for medical treatment. Some other persons who came to rescue the peon also sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.

Soon after the incident, the employees of the Directorate went on strike and demanded of the authorities to take action against the culprits. The spokesman of CDA was not available for comment on the incident.

Furthermore, the directorate of municipal administration of CDA could not remove illegal bus stands from Faizabad area despite court orders. The officials of the DMA faced resistance from the owners of the illegal bus stands and forced the former to suspend the operation. A large number of police and officials of the district administration also reached the spot to control the situation. The bus stand against which the DMA sprung into action was allotted on the green belt to a provincial minister. Islamabad High Court had ordered the concerned quarters to remove illegal bus stands from the city.

The head of the DMA, according to the court, tried to mislead the court by stating that the allotment of the bus stand has been cancelled but the ground situation was otherwise which prompted the court to start contempt of court proceedings against the Director DMA, Ali Sufyan and others.

Sources in the CDA claimed that the Tuesday’s operation was a ploy to satisfy the court. The IHC will resume the contempt of court case against the CDA officials today (Wednesday).