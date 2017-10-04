Islamabad - The National Accountability Bureau has issued new ranking of its seven regional offices, and the Lahore Bureau is on top of the list while the Bureau headed by Joint investigation team member on Panama Papers Irfan Mangi has secured 5th position.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB, has declared NAB Lahore as number one region of NAB in 2016 on the basis of performance under Quantified Grading System. The chairman NAB said, “In line with your various initiatives, it was decided by your good self that the performance of NAB Headquarters and all Regional Bureaus of NAB will be evaluated on the basis of Quantified Grading System from 2014.”

A senior official told The Nation that the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhawa office is ranked second despite the presence of PTI’s constituted Ehtsab Commission in the province. The Multan Bureau of national anti-corruption watchdog has secured the third position in short period of time.

He said interestingly the Karachi Bureau could not maintain its position and it was on top of the list in last ranking list but now ranked fourth. He mentioned that the Balochistan Bureau placed fifth on the list despite the fact that it has recovered billion of rupees in a corruption case of Mushtaq Raisani. JIT member Irfan Mangi is leading this bureau as Director General. He said Rawalpindi regional bureau has reduced its position on sixth number from fourth. He further mentioned chairman NAB has appointed his blue-eyed officers who came in NAB on deputation.

The NAB Sukkhar regional office is on last number in the list while the position of DG NAB Sukkhar is still lying vacant.

Chairman NAB has paid farewell visit to all bureaus as he visited Karachi last day in this regard. He will retire from the post after completion his tenure on October 10.