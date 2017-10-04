PR islamabad - Roots Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad organised ‘Summer Internship Award Distribution Ceremony 2017’ to acknowledge and appreciate students on completion of their Summer Internship Program. The students completed internship program in well-known organisations like Summit Bank, The Citizens Foundation, United States Education Foundation Pakistan USEFP, United Nations UN, Mitsubishi Motors, FAW, Ciklum Pakistan, South Asian Strategic Stability Institute SASSI, Shifa International Hospital, Feed the World, St Josephs Hospice, Little Sprouts Trust, NUST Robotics Department, Teach the World, SOS Village, Hashoo Foundation, Linkages for Resilience and Development, Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Lawyers INN, Jurist & Jurist, Prime Minsters Education Reform Program ( Government of Pakistan), AL-Atta Foundation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs MOFA Pakistan and many more.

Safia Farooqi (Dean, The Millennium University College TMUC) graced this auspicious occasion as the chief guest and appreciated the young Millennials for their outstanding achievements. It was an inspiring an overwhelming event where more than 300 students received certificates /internship letters and shared their inspiring experiences with the audience.

The chief guest while addressing the closing ceremony praised the hard work and dedication of the staff and students under the leadership of Principal Madam Muneeze Muzaffar. Madam Safia Farooqi said “Millennials this year simply exceeded expectations; the hard work of the students has truly paid off in shape of all these achievements.

Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI has always promoted the importance of portfolio development and involving all millennials in a variety of community service programs and corporate internships for the best university placements across the globe. The Chief Guest lauded the efforts of the faculty Ms. Sheba Jehangir and Mrs. Maimoona Hasnain who engaged all students in achieving this world class experience and congratulated the students and faculty on their brilliant achievements. Speaking on this occasion Madam Ayesha Ansar (Director International Qualifications) promoted academic excellence and claimed that there is no compromise on quality education and learning and such engagements enrich the students experience / academic journey.