Rawalpindi - Pakistan Railways has ended the fare concession for senior citizens travelling between Rawalpindi and Lahore, sources informed The Nation on Tuesday.

The railways’ authorities have announced that senior citizens concession would not be admissible in three trains plying between Rawalpindi and Lahore, they said. However, the senior citizens’ concession can be availed in the trains running between Rawalpindi and Lahore at 4:30pm daily, sources said.

The senior citizens urged the Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique to revive the fare concession quota.

According to sources, Pakistan Railways have cancelled the quota of fare concession for old age people in the three trains.

The move on part of railways has put the old age passengers in trouble. Earlier, the senior citizens (up to 65-year-old) used to get 50 per cent discount in the economy class tickets and 25 per cent in AC or Business Class tickets. However, the railway administration is not granting concession in rail tickets to the senior citizens, they added.

“I am a poor man and cannot afford travelling in public transport. The rail car is the only option for me and my wife to travel to Lahore but now the administration has deprived us from the facility by ending discount on railway ticket,” said Ameer Hussain, a senior citizen. The railways minister should withdraw the decision of ending concession in fare, said Uzma Bibi, an old aged woman.

“Earlier, I get economy class ticket at Rs 200 instead of Rs 410 to travel from Rawalpindi to Lahore but now I have to pay full price for the ticket,” she said.

Many other senior citizens also criticised the decision of Pakistan Railways.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways, Abdul Maliq and Spokesperson of Railways Ministry Duriya Aamir were not available for their version.