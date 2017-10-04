ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed Rs1 million fine on a private news channel for airing comments against “institutional corruption” of armed forces.

The 134th meeting of the PEMRA was held on Tuesday at its headquarters to discuss various agenda items. During the meeting the Authority approved Councils of Complaints (CoCs) Karachi and Lahore’s recommendations of a fine of Rs1 million on Geo News for airing comments against armed forces’ “institutional corruption” in its programme “Aapas ki Baat” on January 9, January 17, January 24 and on January 25, 2017. The PEMRA had received a large number of complaints against the said programme(s).

The authority on the recommendations of the personal hearing committee also suspended for seven days landing rights permission to the private TV channel “Starlite” for airing obscene and vulgar content on June 13, 2017.

The authority was also appraised of the updated tax status in respect of M/s Independent Newspaper Corporation (Pvt) and after examining the record, it decided to award the FM radio licences to the company. A proposal of Rs 1 increase in cable TV subscription fee for each subscriber per month was also approved in the authority meeting.

The 134th meeting was attended by member Sindh Sarfaraz Khan Jatoi, member Punjab Nargis Nasir, member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Shaheen Habibullah, Federal Interior Secretary Arshad Mirza, Federal Information Secretary Ahmed Nawaz Khan Sukhera, FBR Chairman Tariq Mehmood Pasha and PTA Chairman Dr Ismail Shah.

PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam presided over the meeting.