Rawalpindi - Two brothers were gunned down by unknown assailants on Gawalmandi Road Saddar, in the precincts of Police Station Cantt, sources and police said on Tuesday.

Police were looking for the assailants who managed to escape on a motorcycle after killing the two men. Rescue 1122 moved the dead bodies to the mortuary of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) where the deceased were identified as Ateeque ur Rehman and Shafique ur Rehman, residents of Islamabad, police added.

The deceased were running garments and electronics shops on Murree Road and Saddar.

Police investigators have also tried to obtain the CCTV footage from the cameras which were installed around the site, a senior police officer said.

According to sources and police, the two brothers were going to the office of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Liaquat Road from Saddar on a motorcycle when two assailants riding a motorcycle intercepted them near the building of Military Accounts Office, Gawalmandi Road and opened fire at them with a 30-bore pistol.

The attackers fled the crime scene, they said. Resultantly, the two men died on the spot, they said. Upon information, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali along with Station House Officer (SHO) PS Cantt Malik Tahir rushed to the crime scene and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses. Police recovered two dead cartridges of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene.

He said a bullet wound was found on the neck of Shafique and below the left ear of Ateeque that led to their instant death. Outside the mortuary at DHQ, the father and brother of deceased told the investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) and SHO that they have no enmity with anyone. DSP City Circle Farhan Aslam along with his team also reached DHQ to assist the investigators. Doctors carried out the post-mortem of the deceased and handed over the dead bodies to heirs for burial.

Talking to The Nation, a senior police officer said the complainant has not nominated anyone while police were also looking for CCTV footage to identify the killers.

He said cell phone data of the victims have been retrieved which might help police to find any clue about the killings. On a query, he said the killers seemed to be experts, as they targeted the neck of the two men from a moving bike.