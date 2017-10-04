Islamabad - Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and United Nations Information Centre join hands to screen United Nations Development Program (UNDP) documentary film `Revealed: Himalayan Meltdown’ being screened on October 5 at PNCA.

The UN documentary `Revealed: Himalayan Meltdown’ shows us the shrink and meltdown in the region putting in danger not millions but billions of human beings in danger and bringing an end to their survival.

Pakistan, China, Nepal, Bangladesh, India and Bhutan are victims of glacier melting crisis.

Along with floods, comes drought in Nepal as seasonal rains have dried up. If that is not enough, avalanches are earthquakes are around.

Melting glaciers in Himalayan Mountains are not something one can take casually. Sure it is part of worldwide climate change.

The melting of glaciers in the Himalayan region is pretty close to us and we can no longer remain indifferent to this catastrophe in the making.

The head of UNDP came out loud and clear `For them, the future is now-they must adapt to the changing climate and prepare for an uncertain tomorrow,’ in Bhutan; UNDP came handy to avoid the risk of flooding also providing power to millions with hydroelectric dams.

The land pollution and litter are being taken care of from a channel that drains from a lake. Early warning system is also in place along rivers to be ready and prepared for floods.

In the lights of these harsh threatening signals, strong response from all of us is urgently needed. The government isn’t going to clear litter. The response is needed from the public at large.

After watching `Revealed: Himalayan Meltdown,’ one cannot and should not be a silent spectator to what is happening to mother earth. This is a challenge which must be met now without delay. All the countries threatened by meltdown must come together notwithstanding their political differences and join hands to find immediate solutions. Glacier floods are devastating Asia throughout.