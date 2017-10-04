RAWALPINDI - The Women Research and Resource Centre (WRRC) in collaboration with British Council Social Action Project has organised British Council Citizenship Education and Community Engagement Program- Active Citizenship (General Education) Course at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), its spokesperson said on Tuesday.

On the occasion, acting Vice Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof Dr Naheed Zia Khan was the chief guest while Jo Beall, Director Education and Society, British Council was the guest of honour, he said. Sadia Rehman, Director Society, British Council and Zenia Faraz (British Council) also attended the program.