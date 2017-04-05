Islamabad-Higher Education Commission (HEC) will award more than 3000 scholarships to Afghan students for the capacity-building of Afghan youth, said Chairman HEC on Tuesday. Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said while talking to a delegation of Afghan media persons and academicians which is on a week-long visit to Pakistan.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly countries and government, in Phase-I, offered 3000 scholarships to Afghan youth for their capacity-building.

“Over 600 students have completed their scholarships and returned to Afghanistan, while 3000 more scholarships will be offered through Allama Iqbal Scholarship Program (AIOU); the second phase of the project will be launched in April.

He said that the recently signed Document of Understanding (DoU) between the two countries aims to devise a legal framework for collaboration in higher education sector.

He said that the purpose of these scholarships is to provide Afghan students the opportunities of acquiring higher education which are being extended to Pakistani students and develop and progress jointly. He elaborated different steps taken for a strengthened quality assurance system in higher education sector across Pakistan.

The chairman informed the delegates how different initiatives of HEC for human resource development and promotion of research has brought about tremendous progress in the sector.

“Through different schemes for overseas, indigenous, need-based scholarships as well as Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme, over 200,000 faculty and students have been given scholarships. The more we invest in youth, the more we ensure development of the country,” he said.

The chairman said HEC has been playing an active role in increasing equitable access to quality higher education and encouraging relevant research activities.

Underlining the strong connection of academia with rapid technological advancement and ongoing digitization process, he said that HEC has taken a number of measures for growth of ICT in the country.

In this sphere, HEC has taken various initiatives including establishment of Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN), Digital Library, and Cloud Data Centre.

He maintained that HEC evolved Smart University concept in view of future challenges and opportunities in the higher education sector.

He said that HEC has set up Offices of research, innovation and commercialization as well as business and technology incubation centres in many universities in the country.