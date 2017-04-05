Islamabad-Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, in new draft of curriculum, is going to introduce the concepts of democracy and constitution to be taught in schools, an official said on Tuesday.

The Minister of State for Education, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman was informed in the 8th meeting on ‘National Curriculum Review’ that the draft of material aimed at including concepts of democracy and constitution in textbooks taught in schools has been prepared.

The minister on this occasion instructed officials of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat to coordinate with HEC for finalization of material.

The minister said that the Curriculum Reform Program would, in the first stage, develop a curriculum supplement that would provide material on ethical values, civic sense, and character building for ultimate inclusion in school textbooks.

He further said that a draft document of the supplement would also be shared in the upcoming Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference to be held next month. The minister informed the participants that though ‘Quran Education Bill’ was in final approval stage in national assembly, Punjab Government had already launched a pilot project for teaching of Quran with translation in around 2000 schools of Bahawalpur district which was inaugurated by him on Monday.

“More than 300 expert trainers have also been employed by Punjab education department for this purpose”, he said.

The minister also instructed Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) to ensure that revised Computer Science Textbook for Class IX is made available in the market by next week.

The minister further instructed FBISE to conduct curriculum comparison exercise for class IX to XII curriculum with that of Cambridge University Press and submit their findings and recommendations on priority basis. At the end, the minister instructed officials of NCC Secretariat to make all out efforts to complete national curriculum revision exercise for classes I to XII by end of this year.