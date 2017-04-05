The Federal Interior Ministry has put the security on high alert in federal capita after the suicide attack in Lahore today.
According to media reports security checking has been tightened at all the key national installations including sensitive government department, Mosques, Imam Bar Gahs and Government Buildings. The number of security agency personnel at all entry and exit points have been increased and the checking has been made more strict.
Additional security has been provided to population census teams.
The Federal Interior Ministry has put the security on high alert in federal capita after the suicide attack in Lahore today.