Islamabad-A division bench of Islamabad High Court will resume hearing of a petition of a company BNP Private Limited today (Wednesday) against the inquiry of Federal Investigation Agency in the alleged corruption charges in the land lease of Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The IHC dual bench comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing in this matter in which it had already restrained the FIA from proceeding against allegations of corruption in the lease deed and subsequent rescheduling of land payments in February last year.

In this connection, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), during a meeting of parliamentary panel on March 31, had suspected that former Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman and members of the CDA board may have committed wrongdoings in the Grand Hyatt case.

An FIA deputy director briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on alleged corruption in the Grand Hyatt case.

He stated that the agency cannot lodge an FIR against CDA officials involved in the case because of a stay order but “once the stay is vacated, we will move”. He said the case lost the national exchequer approximately Rs 33 billion.

The owner of Grand Hyatt, who attended the meeting, defended the project and said they were being victimized by the CDA. He said a few months before the plot in question was auctioned, the CDA auctioned a plot to a luxury hotel at a rate cheaper than the Grand Hyatt land rate.

In this matter, a few Pakistani expatriates who purchased apartments in the building said expatriates who had invested in the project were suffering in the face of the CDA’s cancellation of the lease.

The under-construction hotel lost a battle over the ownership of the plot to the CDA when the IHC dismissed petitions against the cancellation of the lease on which the buildings – for a luxury hotel and serviced apartments – were being constructed.

However, the matter is still in court, because BNP has appealed the aforementioned judgment, as have the affected people – buyers of apartments in the project.