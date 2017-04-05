Rawalpindi-Police carried out a raid on the residence of local PTI leader in Dhamial to arrest an alleged robber involved in burgling the house of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Muhammad Afzal Zullah in Sahiwal, reliable sources told The Nation on Tuesday.

However, the robber managed to escape the police raid that was conducted by Saddar Bairooni police along with Sahiwal police following orders of City Police Officer (CPO), Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, sources added.

According to sources, a complainant Muzamil Farhan appeared before CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi and told him that a female house maid along with her husband Amjad alias Bhooli and two others accomplices a robbed the house of his grandfather Muhammad Afzal Zullah, ex-CJP Pakistan, in Chechawatni on February 11, 2017 mugging Rs 2.2 million cash, 49-tola gold ornaments and other valuables.

He added a case was registered with Police Station (PS) Saddar Chechawatni while police arrested three accused.

The complainant told the ring-leader of gang Amjad fled from Sahiwal and took refuge in the house of PTI leader Raja Tahir Abbas alias Billah in Dhamial. He alleged that a team of Sahiwal police headed by ASI Mansha arrived Rawalpindi to nab the accused but Raja Tahir refused to hand him over to police. He appealed CPO to order area police to assist the Sahiwal police to recover the accused from house of the political leader.

Taking action, CPO ordered DSP Saddar Circle to constitute a special team to conduct raid on house of Raja Tahir to arrest the house robbery accused, sources added. A police team under supervision of SI Mumtaz raided the house of Raja Tahir along with Sahiwal police on orders of DSP but failed in apprehending the robbery accused, they said. The accused managed to escape the police raid, they said.

Raja Tahir contested RCB elections in Ward 5 on ticket of PTI against N-league stalwart Haji Zafar. Raja Tahir termed the police raid on his house a political move by ruling party to defame him. He also refused allegations of giving refuge to robbery accused.

He said he cooperated with police party and made the other accused including Amjad’s wife to surrender before police in Sahiwal. He said Ajmad came in Dhamial to meet his brothers who were working in houses of former Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat and Raja Nasir as servants.

When contacted, SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Tariq Gondal told The Nation Amjad was employed as driver in house of Raja Tahir and went to Sahiwal escaping police raid and appeared before a court. The judge granted pre-arrest bail to robbery accused, he said.