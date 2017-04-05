Rawalpindi-The city chapter of Pakistan People’s Party observed 38th death anniversary of party founder and former Premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto here on Tuesday.

Tight security arrangements were made by police for PPP workers on the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi. According to details, a large number of PPP workers gathered at Jinnah Park where their party founder ZAB was hanged 38 years ago.

The party workers recited holy Quran and naats. They also placed floral wreathes at the site to remember ZAB. Jinnah Park is constructed at the place of old district jail. The locality was beautifully decorated with posters of ZAB and former premier Benazir Bhutto and banners with slogans in favour of PPP leaders.

The workers remained present at the site till 1pm, as they offered Fateha earlier than scheduled due heavy rain.

After the Fateha, the local party leaders distributed food among the workers.

Those who attended the ceremony included, Raja Imran Ashraf, brother of former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Gulam Murtaza Satti, PPP President for Rawalpindi division, Nazar Gondal, Chaudhry Zaheer, PPP District Rawalpindi President, Tauqir Abbasi, party District General Secretary, Malik Zaheer Arshad, party president in Rawalpindi Cantonment, and Babar Jadoon, party president in Rawalpindi city.

Lawyers under umbrella of Peoples’ Lawyers Forum under chair of Advocate Asad Abbasi also attended the ceremony to remember the PPP founder. The lawyers including Raja Nazir placed floral wreathes and offered fateha for ZAB.

Talking to media men, PPP City President Babar Jadoon said that about 4, 000 people attended the ceremony. The large gathering of PPP workers had proved the critics wrong that the party had died in Punjab.

He said that many old faces, associated with PPP, were seen on Tuesday. He said that their presence would encourage the young party workers. He said that the party workers were ready to offer warm welcome to PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari whenever he visits Rawalpindi.

Responding to a question on security measures, Babar Jadoon expressed satisfaction and said that the party management and the police cooperated with PPP workers.

Police made tight security arrangements for the participants of the ceremony.

A senior police officer said that bomb disposable squad combed the park before the gathering.