Islamabad-Parliamentary Secretary Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Maiza Hameed Tuesday said that public educational institutions of the federal capital were showing outstanding results due to successful implementation of the Prime Minister Education Reforms’ Programme.

Talking to APP, she said the enrolment of students in public sector schools had been increased due to prudent policies and efforts made by the present government. The credit, she said, goes to Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry for their untiring efforts to raise the standard of education in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) schools.

Maiza Hameed said recently announced results of 5th and 8th classes of schools working under Federal Directorate of Education showed the best performance of public educational institutions as compared to private sector.

The standard of Montessori classes in the federal capital was now higher than private schools due to educational reforms programme, she added. Maiza said more than 200 buses were being provided to the ICT public schools especially in the rural areas aiming to facilitate the girls with safe transportation, living in remote areas. She said the up-gradation work in 200 schools/colleges of the capital under phase-II of reforms programme to be started by the end of this month. Besides other development projects in the educational institutions, the new teacher’s induction and teachers training programme had also been started, she added.