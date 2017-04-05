Taxila-The Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan took notice of soaring crime rate in Taxila and its adjourning areas and directed full scale drive against criminal elements with the assistance of Rangers.

During his visit on Friday, local party leaders expressed their concern over surge in crimes in the area. Nisar ordered full scale operation to root out criminal dens in the area with the assistance of rangers.

Official sources said that on his directives, City Police officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Abbassi also visited city on Monday where he chaired a meeting at Taxila Police Station. He got the information about registered robbery and dacoity cases. On this occasion, he directed to accelerate the action against criminals in the area. He also directed to increase patrolling in the area especially in commercial areas. It may be mentioned here that there is no let up in cases of robberies in the heavily guarded garrison cities of Taxila and Wah despite tall claims of police.